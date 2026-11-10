Just when you thought Michigan’s quarterback situation couldn’t get any more ridiculous, Kyle Whittingham has apparently decided that two quarterbacks are better than one. After all, what’s one more thing to complicate an offense that has struggled to find its identity all season?

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According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Michigan is expected to play both Tommy Carr and Bryce Underwood on Saturday against Oregon, with Carr expected to get the start. On3’s Pete Nakos also reported that Carr is expected to start. The report comes one day after Whittingham reopened the quarterback competition following Michigan’s embarrassing 15-6 loss to Michigan State.

Following the firing of offensive coordinator Jason Beck, Michigan fans were hoping the Wolverines would finally find some answers offensively. Instead, they’re getting another week of quarterback uncertainty, and let’s just say they aren’t exactly thrilled with the latest development.

Nov 7, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham walks out to the field prior to the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Michigan Fans Bash Kyle Whittingham Over Quarterback Plan

Michigan fans wasted little time expressing their frustration with Whittingham’s reported plan against Oregon. Some questioned the offensive line, others accused Whittingham of mishandling the quarterback competition, and one fan even suggested moving Underwood to running back.

Here are some of the best reactions from X:

OPTIMIST GRIND YE28 (@OptimistGrind):

“We’re gonna start somebody that I can tell you”

Dewolverine 〽️ (@KMoss_11):

“Is the OL expected to play?”

Kb (@Kb22024):

“Just run 2 QBs in place of the rhino and run a triple option with 3 receiving threats and an RB. Is it complicated and will fail? Yes. Will it still be better than Jason becks offense? Also yes.”

Nolan (@RollinWNolan75):

“Glad to hear we’re not a complete fucking dumpster fire….”

Josh Reynolds (@joshjreynolds):

“QB: Tommy

RB: Underwood”

MR GTA 〽️ (@OAK_0nPC):

“Coaching malpractice to throw Carr to the wolves like this. Start Bryce and if they dont i’m guaranteeing at somepoint carr will be benched. Don’t kill the kid’s confidence; then he won’t be able to recover”

P_Nasty4Eva (@Beastmode_P):

“When u look up ‘the fix is in’ you’re gonna see a pic of Lloyd Carr…. If u don’t know then u don’t know”

Saturday Index (@SaturdayIndexFB):

“Playing both at Oregon is a tough way to settle a QB battle. Whoever can move the ball in that building should get the job the rest of the way.”

Eric Ellison (@EricEllison3):

“The first coach that should have been fired was the OL coach. Now he’s calling the plays……entertaining. Neither Carr or Underwood are to blame. The OL has been horrendous. Can’t run block, can’t pass block…..ton of talent just bad coaching and schemes.”

Father Buckeye (@FatherBuckeye):

“Former No. 1 recruit still can’t beat out the true freshman who just put up 6 points on Michigan State. 132nd in total offense and they’re holding auditions in November hahaha”

Rival Fans Join the Pile-On

Even rival fans are getting in on the action, which tells you everything you need to know about how Michigan’s season has gone. When you’re still trying to figure out who your quarterback is in November, you’re going to hear about it from just about everyone.

Kyle Whittingham Has a Lot to Prove Against Oregon

Look, I understand the thinking behind giving both Carr and Underwood an opportunity against Oregon. Underwood’s athleticism could give interim offensive coordinator Jim Harding another weapon, while Carr could potentially provide Michigan with more stability in the passing game.

But as several fans pointed out, Michigan’s offensive problems extend well beyond the quarterback position. If the offensive line can’t protect either quarterback or establish a consistent running game, does it really matter who’s taking the snaps?

Autzen Stadium Is No Place for a Quarterback Audition

As ClutchPoints highlighted, Whittingham’s reported two-quarterback approach comes at a time when Michigan is desperately searching for an offensive spark. The problem is that Autzen Stadium isn’t exactly the ideal environment to conduct a quarterback audition.

Perhaps Harding can find a way to maximize the strengths of both players and give Oregon something unexpected to prepare for. But if Michigan’s offense looks anything like it did against Michigan State, Whittingham should probably prepare himself for another round of social media reactions that make these look downright complimentary.

At this point, Michigan fans aren’t asking for an offensive masterpiece. They’d probably settle for a touchdown.