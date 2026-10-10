The frustration surrounding Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood is no longer just coming from analysts and former players. A new fan poll suggests that a significant majority of participating Wolverines fans are ready to see somebody else under center.

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According to a Maize n Brew fan survey, 73.2% of 220 respondents voted for freshman Tommy Carr to start over Underwood when Michigan returns from its bye week to face Penn State on Oct. 17.

Only 26.8% backed Underwood, a striking result considering the enormous expectations surrounding the former five-star quarterback.

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham next to quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) reacts to 20-19 loss to Iowa at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Michigan Fans Are Losing Patience

Michigan entered its bye week with a disappointing 3-2 record, including consecutive Big Ten losses to Iowa and Minnesota. Underwood’s performance in the 20-14 loss to Minnesota only intensified the criticism.

The sophomore completed just 10 of 21 passes for 101 yards and two interceptions, leaving the Wolverines searching for answers offensively.

Through five games, Underwood has thrown five touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 59.3% of his passes. Those numbers are hardly what Michigan envisioned entering the season.

The calls for Carr are nothing new. As we previously reported, Detroit sports radio personality Jim Costa has publicly advocated for the freshman to replace Underwood.

Former Michigan tight end Jake Butt has also joined the conversation, calling for a quarterback change following the loss to Minnesota.

Will Kyle Whittingham Make a Change?

Carr has barely played this season, but his limited opportunities have been encouraging. In Michigan’s victory over UTEP, he completed both passing attempts for 23 yards and a touchdown while adding 18 rushing yards.

Head coach Kyle Whittingham has previously praised Carr’s development, describing the freshman as “poised” and “unflappable,” according to Maize n Brew’s reporting.

Of course, a self-selected fan poll involving 220 respondents does not necessarily represent the entire Michigan fan base. It also does not mean Whittingham is planning to make a quarterback change.

Still, the message from those who participated is unmistakable. Michigan fans who answered the survey overwhelmingly want to see Carr get his opportunity, and Whittingham has a major decision to make before Penn State arrives in Ann Arbor.