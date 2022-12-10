U of MMSU

Michigan fans chant predictable phrase during hockey matchup vs. MSU [Video]

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Highlights
  • Michigan played Michigan State in Hockey on Saturday
  • A predictable chant broke out at the end of the game.

It just will not die. On Saturday night, the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines hockey team hosted the No. 12 Michigan State Spartans at Yost Arena in Ann Arbor. We all know how nasty the Michigan vs. Michigan State rivalry has become, and it continued on Saturday night when the two teams met at Yost. Not surprisingly, the Wolverines fans in attendance had a nice little chant for the Spartans toward the end of the game.

Michigan vs. Michigan State tunnel

Listen to Michigan fans chant ‘Little” brother during Michigan State game

With the Wolverines leading the game 2-0 with just seconds remaining, the fans in attendance began chanting, “Little Brother,” over and over again. The Spartans ended up spoiling a shutout in the final seconds of the game, but Michigan ended up walking away with a 2-1 win.

Take a listen as the fans at Yost chant, “Little Brother,” as loudly as they can toward the Michigan State team.

