Michigan fans, media react to Jim Harbaugh’s contract extension

Despite flirting with a potential return to the National Football League, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh isn’t going anywhere. And to that end, he and the University have agreed on a brand new five year contract extension that will keep him in Ann Arbor through 2026.

The University of Michigan and head coach Jim Harbaugh have agreed to a contract extension. 🗞 https://t.co/ZQUpWmigv3#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Tpr4c8iQ6S — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 16, 2022

Since his return to Michigan in 2015, Harbaugh has amassed a 61-24 overall record. 2021 was a particularly fruitful year for Harbaugh and the Wolverines, as they not only defeated their rival Ohio State Buckeyes, but also won 12 games for just the 3rd time in school history. They also took home their first conference title since 2004.

And almost immediately after the news of the new contract was announced, reaction began pouring in from fans and media like. Of course, there was plenty of positive reception to the news from Michigan fans, while fans of both the Spartans and Buckeyes offered their reactions as well.

