Michigan fans planning to takeover Spartan Stadium

by

On October 30, Michigan and Michigan State will square off at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing and is Wolverines have their say, it will have a home feel for the Maize and Blue.

As you can see below, Michigan fans are doing their best to raid Spartan Stadium on Oct. 30.

Nation, do you think Wolverines’ fans can pull this off?

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.