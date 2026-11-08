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Michigan Fans Erupt as Whittingham Fires Jason Beck

Michigan offensive coordinator Jason Beck on the sideline at Michigan Stadium
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The Michigan Wolverines fired offensive coordinator Jason Beck on Sunday with three games left in the regular season, a day after a 15-6 home loss to the Michigan State Spartans. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported the move first, and Michigan announced it shortly after, naming offensive line coach Jim Harding the interim coordinator for the rest of the regular season.

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Michigan fans had made their position plain well before that. Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, a Michigan alum, posted “Fire Kyle Whittingham. Fire Jason Beck.” on X after Saturday night’s loss, and a day later head coach Kyle Whittingham did half of it.

Michigan Wolverines Fans React to Jason Beck Being Fired

Wolverines fans took the news to X on Sunday evening.

Kyle Whittingham Changed Course in a Day

Whittingham was asked at the podium Saturday night whether he needed to make a change at offensive coordinator and said he was not ready to. “Not right now, not as I’m sitting here at this podium, no,” he told reporters, per MLive, adding that he would “evaluate everything after the season and determine what the best course of action is.” The firing came after Sunday’s film review.

“The results have not matched our desired outcome, and I felt that a change in leadership was required for our offense,” Whittingham said in Michigan’s announcement.

The numbers behind the move are ugly. Michigan has averaged 19.6 points and 302.6 yards per game across nine games, 2,723 total yards for the season, which Yahoo Sports placed 132nd out of 138 FBS teams in total offense. Against Michigan State the Wolverines gained 192 yards and did not score until the final two minutes.

Whittingham is 5-4 in his first season in Ann Arbor, with Nov. 14 at Oregon, UCLA at home on Nov. 21 and the trip to Ohio State on Nov. 28 left to play. Portnoy’s post asked for two jobs on Saturday night, and only one of them is gone.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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