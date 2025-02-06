Michigan Fans Rejoice Over Ryan Day/Ohio State Breaking News

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has secured a new seven-year contract that will keep him at the helm of the Buckeyes through the 2031 season, according to Pete Thamel's report. The deal will extend Day's current agreement by three years and provides him with a total annual compensation of $12.5 million.

https://twitter.com/PeteThamel/status/1887517303446905069

While Day recently led the Buckeyes to a National Championship win, Michigan fans are sure to take notice of this development as Day's tenure has been marked by a significant losing streak to their biggest rivals. Despite the success on a national level, Day has now lost four consecutive games to the Michigan Wolverines, including a 13-10 defeat this past season in Columbus.

For many Michigan fans, this news brings a sense of satisfaction as the rivalry continues to tilt in their favor. With Day locked in for the long term, the pressure will only intensify for Ohio State to reclaim dominance over the Wolverines.