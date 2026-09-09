Michigan Fans Split On Bryce Underwood Ahead Of Oklahoma

The Michigan Wolverines are 1-0 entering Week 2 of the college football season, and so are the Oklahoma Sooners. The two meet at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor with kickoff set for noon ET Saturday on FOX, and Michigan fans are nowhere near agreement on what Bryce Underwood is about to do in it.

Even with the Wolverines looking toward Week 2, many college football fans are still in disbelief about Michigan beating the Western Michigan Broncos 13-12 in the opener. Underwood’s 47-yard touchdown pass to JJ Buchanan came on an untimed final play, after officials reviewed the clock and put a second back on it. Many fans believe Michigan should be 0-1. It is not.

Oklahoma is carrying no such doubt into the weekend. The Sooners opened with a 51-0 win over UTEP on Sept. 4 behind quarterback John Mateer.

Bryce Underwood Has To Be Better Against Oklahoma

As Week 2 approaches, the Wolverines have to show a lot of improvement against the Sooners. The biggest one is the quarterback play of Bryce Underwood. If he does not play well, Michigan has a backup ready: head coach Kyle Whittingham named true freshman Tommy Carr the No. 2 quarterback before the season, ahead of Colorado State transfer Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi.

Michigan Fans Are Split On Bryce Underwood

Some Michigan fans are looking forward to seeing what could happen in Week 2 against Oklahoma. Others are already bracing for it. This is what some of the Wolverines fans said on X.

We will beat Oklahoma 😤 — THE RED RANGER (@THEREDRANGER3) September 7, 2026

That is the confident wing of the fan base. This is the other one.

I am not looking forward to this beat down yes I'm a Michigan fan but from what we seen Saturday what makes anybody think we stand a chance — MichiganFB4L (@CKupchick) September 8, 2026

Tommy Carr Is The Name Fans Keep Saying

A day after the Western Michigan game, some fans skipped the debate entirely and went to the depth chart.

Bench the bust, start Tommy Carr — Jason Bacon (@beerundbacon) September 7, 2026

It will be interesting to see whether Underwood struggles again against the Sooners. If that happens, would Whittingham put Carr in at quarterback? That is something that remains to be seen. The whole college football world will be watching the Sooners and the Wolverines on Saturday.