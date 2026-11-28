The Michigan Wolverines received some much-needed good news just two hours before kickoff against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Michigan’s final game-day availability report has officially been released, and quarterback Bryce Underwood and wide receiver Andrew Marsh are both available to play after being listed as questionable throughout the week.

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In fact, all eight Wolverines who were listed as questionable on Friday night’s availability report have been removed from the injury report. However, Michigan will be without nine players, including three who were not officially ruled out on Friday.

The following nine Michigan players have officially been ruled out for Saturday’s showdown against the Buckeyes. There are no players listed as questionable or doubtful on Michigan’s final availability report.

Player Position Status JJ Buchanan WR Out Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng LB Out Jaylen Pile WR Out Braydon Alford WR Out Micah Ka’apana RB Out Julius Holly DE Out Ace Hamilton OL Out Andrew Sprague OL Out Nate Marshall DE Out

Owusu-Boateng and Pile were downgraded to doubtful on Friday before officially being ruled out Saturday morning. Nate Marshall is a new addition to the availability report.

Bryce Underwood and Andrew Marsh Will Play Against Ohio State

After Matt Zenitz reported Saturday morning that Underwood was trending toward being available, Michigan’s final availability report confirms that the sophomore quarterback is no longer carrying an injury designation. Underwood will also have Marsh and running back Jordan Marshall available, giving head coach Kyle Whittingham some of his most important offensive weapons.

Safety Rod Moore, tight end Jalen Hoffman, offensive linemen Brady Norton and Blake Frazier, and defensive end John Henry Daley have also been removed from Friday night’s availability report.

Whittingham had previously named Underwood his starting quarterback on Monday, but his subsequent injury designation created uncertainty throughout the week. With Michigan entering Saturday as an underdog, having Underwood and Marsh available is a significant boost for the Wolverines.

Michigan and Ohio State will kick off at noon ET at Ohio Stadium, with the game televised nationally on FOX.