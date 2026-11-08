The Michigan Wolverines have reportedly made a major coaching change less than 24 hours after their embarrassing 15-6 loss to Michigan State.

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According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, Michigan has fired offensive coordinator Jason Beck, ending his tenure after just nine games in Ann Arbor.

The decision comes after the Wolverines managed only six points and 192 total yards against a Michigan State team that entered Saturday’s rivalry game with a 2-6 record.

And considering how poorly Michigan’s offense has performed throughout the 2026 season, the move isn’t particularly surprising.

The timing, however, certainly is.

Michigan offensive coordinator Jason Beck looks on before the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 18, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Michigan Fires Jason Beck After Offensive Disaster

Beck arrived in Ann Arbor alongside head coach Kyle Whittingham after serving as his offensive coordinator at Utah.

Unfortunately, the success the two enjoyed together never materialized at Michigan.

Through nine games, the Wolverines are averaging just 19.6 points per contest, and Saturday’s performance against Michigan State might have been their worst.

According to Michigan’s official game recap, the Wolverines managed just 54 rushing yards, converted two of 10 third downs, and committed four turnovers.

The offense also surrendered five sacks as freshman quarterback Tommy Carr struggled to find any consistency.

As we previously reported following Whittingham’s postgame comments, the Michigan head coach admitted that his offense had taken a massive step backward.

Now, less than a day later, Beck is reportedly out.

Perhaps the most surprising part of Sunday’s reported decision is what Whittingham said following Saturday’s loss.

When asked whether he would consider replacing Beck, Whittingham indicated that he wasn’t prepared to make an immediate change.

“Not right now,” Whittingham told reporters following the loss. “Not as I sit here at this podium, no.”

He also explained that he intended to evaluate his coaching staff after the season rather than make an immediate decision.

That position has apparently changed.

The Wolverines have been struggling offensively for weeks, and the calls for significant changes have only grown louder.

As we previously noted when examining Michigan’s ongoing offensive problems, Beck had already faced questions about his play-calling and the development of Michigan’s quarterbacks.

Saturday’s loss to Michigan State appears to have been the breaking point.

Michigan now faces the difficult task of trying to salvage its season with three regular-season games remaining.

The Wolverines sit at 5-4 and still need another victory to become bowl eligible.

Unfortunately, the remaining schedule includes road games against Oregon and Ohio State, along with a home matchup against UCLA.

No replacement for Beck has been identified in Thamel’s initial report, and it remains unclear who will handle offensive play-calling moving forward.

But one thing is certain.

Michigan’s offense has been nowhere near good enough this season, and the Wolverines reportedly have decided they cannot afford to continue down the same path.

Jason Beck is out, according to Thamel, and now the pressure falls squarely on Kyle Whittingham to find answers before Michigan’s season completely unravels.