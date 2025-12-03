Michigan Football Fires Coach Following Loss to Ohio State

Michigan’s shake-up after its disappointing 27–9 loss to Ohio State has officially begun. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Wolverines have dismissed special teams coach JB Brown, ending his five-year run in Ann Arbor that included two seasons leading the special teams unit.

Source: Michigan has dismissed special teams coach JB Brown. He'd been Michigan's special teams coach the past two seasons and has been at the school for five total years in various roles. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 3, 2025

The timing is no coincidence. Michigan’s special teams struggled throughout the 2025 season, and those issues were magnified during The Game, a matchup where hidden yardage, field position, and missed opportunities often determine everything.

A Season of Special Teams Struggles

Under Brown, Michigan took noticeable steps backward in nearly every phase of special teams:

The punt unit was among the worst in the Big Ten, regularly giving opponents favorable field position.

was among the worst in the Big Ten, regularly giving opponents favorable field position. Punt return efficiency collapsed, with the Wolverines rarely flipping the field.

collapsed, with the Wolverines rarely flipping the field. Dominic Zvada, one of the nation’s most reliable kickers a season ago, suffered a steep regression in 2025.

Special teams weren’t the reason Michigan lost to Ohio State, but they didn’t help, either. And in a rivalry where the margins are razor-thin, those mistakes become magnified.

What Happens Next for Sherrone Moore?

Now the attention shifts to head coach Sherrone Moore, who faces his first major staff decision since taking over full-time.

The big question: Does Michigan replace Brown with another dedicated special teams coordinator?

Or does Moore restructure his staff, perhaps bringing in a quarterbacks coach and assigning special teams oversight to an existing position coach, a model Michigan has used before?

There’s also the matter of whether Brown is the only staff change coming. Michigan’s offense and defense both showed flashes this season, but inconsistencies remain. Moore may elect to stand pat and bet on continuity, or he might feel more adjustments are necessary as Michigan navigates a post-Harbaugh era with a young roster.

A Critical Offseason Begins

Michigan is entering one of its most important offseasons in years. The Wolverines were young in 2025 — playing multiple freshmen at key positions, but expectations remain high in Ann Arbor, and staff performance is part of that equation.

Firing Brown signals that Moore understands the urgency. Now comes the harder part:

building a staff that can bring Michigan back to championship-level play, especially in the biggest game on the schedule.

More changes could be coming. And Michigan fans will be watching closely.