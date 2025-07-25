Will Michigan Plant the Flag Again vs. Ohio State? Sherrone Moore Weighs In

For the past few years, one of the most electric sights in college football has come moments after Michigan beats Ohio State, and yes, that’s now a regular thing.

Players would grab the iconic Block M flag and sprint to midfield in enemy territory, plant it with authority, and pose like victors. It was bold, it was brash, and for Wolverines fans, it felt like sweet, well-earned payback.

But according to head coach Sherrone Moore, those days are over.

TL;DR

Sherrone Moore says the days of Michigan planting the flag are over

The Wolverines will now sing The Victors and wait for opponents to leave the field

The change follows a 2024 postgame scuffle with OSU players at midfield

Moore emphasized sportsmanship and unity over taunting and theatrics

The message is clear: Celebrate like you’ve been there, because they have

Why It Matters

If you’re wondering whether Michigan will go for the three-peat flag plant at The Big House this November, the answer is a hard no. Not because they don’t plan to win again. But because Moore wants the team to evolve, even in how they celebrate.

“Oh yeah, we definitely addressed it, and there’ll be no more flag planting,” Moore said as quoted by Wolverines Wire. “There’ll be no more grabbing the flag.”

The new approach? Celebrate, sing The Victors with the band, and wait for the opposing team to leave the field.

“That’s how we’ll operate. Shake hands after the game, show sportsmanship, be cordial.”

Yes, this is the same rivalry where a 2024 postgame flag plant attempt led to a midfield brawl, complete with OSU players rushing Michigan’s celebration and pepper spray being deployed. No, seriously. It escalated that fast.

Flashback: The Flag-Plants That Sparked It All

It started in 2022, when the Wolverines stunned the Buckeyes in Columbus and celebrated by planting the Block M at midfield. It was bold, it was viral, and it clearly stuck with Ohio State.

In 2024, after Michigan pulled off another upset, the team went for the encore. Only this time, Ohio State players rushed the field to confront them. Emotions flared, punches were nearly thrown, and police had to intervene. The whole thing got so intense that an Ohio state lawmaker even proposed a bill that would make flag-planting at Ohio Stadium a felony.

Let that sink in.

Sherrone Moore’s Message: Grow Up, Lock In

Rather than lean into the chaos, Moore is steering his team toward poise.

“A lot of guys in college football know each other,” Moore explained. “They’re kids at the end of the day. They’re 17 to 22-year-old kids, and most of them are friends… Let them have that.”

But after that brief exchange of pleasantries? It’s team only. Celebrate as one, leave as one.

“As a team, they’ll be together as a team and then leave as a team.”

This isn’t about softening the rivalry. It’s about controlling the narrative and not giving anyone a reason to question how Michigan carries itself on the national stage.

The Bottom Line

Rivalry or not, Sherrone Moore is building a culture based on dominance with discipline. Michigan can still beat Ohio State and savor every second, just without the midfield drama.

Planting the flag was fun. It was iconic. But in Year 2 under Moore, Michigan’s aiming for something even bigger than a viral moment; they’re chasing championships, not headlines.