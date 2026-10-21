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Michigan Football Flips Toledo Recruit

Michigan 2027 wide receiver commit Yuto Kawamura-Johnson flips from Toledo
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Michigan’s offense has a passing problem. The Wolverines rank 125th of 138 FBS teams at 165.7 passing yards per game through Oct. 20, and they have already benched quarterback Bryce Underwood. On Tuesday they added help at the other end of the throw: class of 2027 wide receiver Yuto Kawamura-Johnson flipped his commitment from Toledo to Michigan.

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Hayes Fawcett reported the flip: “Class of 2027 WR Yuto Kawamura-Johnson has Flipped his Commitment from Toledo to Michigan, he tells me for @Rivals He had been Committed to the Rockets since June.”

What Yuto Kawamura-Johnson Brings to Michigan

Kawamura-Johnson is a 5-foot-11 three-star receiver at West Orange High School in Winter Garden, Florida, and he has been producing in a hurry. Through the halfway point of his senior season he has caught 24 passes for 575 yards and seven touchdowns, and in one game he went for four catches, 179 yards and three scores.

His story is unusual for a Big Ten commit. Kawamura-Johnson was born and raised in Japan, moved to Florida a couple of years ago and has played football for only two years. He is the No. 239 receiver nationally in the 247Sports Composite.

He also made clear who sold him on the move. “I’m really excited about the opportunity,” Kawamura-Johnson told Fawcett. “Being able to play for Coach Whittingham and be a part of a program like Michigan is something special. I feel like it’s a great place to develop and compete at a high level. I’m grateful for the opportunity and excited to see what the future holds!” Kyle Whittingham is in his first season in Ann Arbor after 21 years as the head coach at Utah.

A Second 2027 Receiver in Michigan’s Class

Kawamura-Johnson is the second wide receiver in Michigan’s 2027 class, joining Quentin Burrell of Chicago’s Mount Carmel. The commitment landed three days after Michigan’s 21-18 win over Penn State on Oct. 17, and the Wolverines are expected to keep adding at the position before signing day.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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