Michigan Football 2022 game-by-game predictions

We are less than two months away from the 2022 college football season, which means it’s time for my latest game-by-game predictions for the Michigan Wolverines.

Michigan will be looking to go back-to-back in the Big Ten after they won the Big Ten Championship in 2021 to advance to the College Football Playoff.

The Wolverines lost quite a few players, especially on the defensive side of the ball and there is no question about it that they will have their work cut out for them during the coming season.

Here are my Michigan game-by-game predictions for the 2022 season.

Sept. 3 vs. Colorado State (WIN 49-10)

Sept. 10 vs. Hawaii (WIN 52-3)

Sept. 17 vs. UConn (WIN 58-0)

Sept. 24 vs. Maryland (WIN 31-14)

Oct. 1 @Iowa (WIN 24-20)

Oct. 8 @Indiana (WIN 31-20)

Oct. 15 vs. Penn State (WIN 27-23)

Oct. 22 BYE WEEK

Oct. 29 vs. Michigan State (WIN 27-17)

Nov. 5 @ Rutgers (WIN 37-14)

Nov. 12 vs. Nebraska (WIN 35-20)

Nov. 19 vs. Illinois (WIN 42-10)

Nov. 26 @ Ohio State (LOSE 37-30)

As you can see, I have Michigan running the table before losing in Columbus against Ohio State in their final game of the season.

11-1 is not too shabby but the Wolverines would likely fall short of their goal of winning the Big Ten as I think the Buckeyes will go undefeated before losing in the College Football Playoff.

