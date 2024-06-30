Michigan Football 2024 College Football Playoff Fate Predicted





The Michigan Football team is poised to continue their impressive College Football Playoff participation streak, according to Sporting News’ analyst Bill Bender. Despite the transition to Sherrone Moore’s first year as head coach, expectations remain high for the Wolverines to secure a postseason spot.

Michigan football has consistently reached at least the semifinals for the past three seasons. Last year, the team not only made a national championship berth but also clinched the title. With the College Football Playoff expanding from four to 12 teams this year, Bender believes Michigan will seize the opportunity to compete once again.

Projected Matchup Against Notre Dame

In Bender’s projection, Michigan is slated to face Notre Dame in the first round on Dec. 21. The No. 11 Wolverines will travel to South Bend to take on the No. 6 Fighting Irish in what is anticipated to be a throwback to their 1990s classic matchups. The two teams last met in 2019.

Notre Dame, known for its robust defense and cautious offensive play, is expected to deploy a strategy akin to Michigan’s championship-winning formula from the 2023 season. Although Bender forecasts a loss for Michigan in this opening round, which would propel Notre Dame to the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl to face No. 3 Utah on Dec. 31, he acknowledges Michigan’s potential threat in the playoff if they can solidify their quarterback situation.

Michigan Football’s entry into the College Football Playoffs will mark a continued dominance in the sport, making them a team that others would prefer to avoid. The Wolverines’ ability to maintain their competitive edge remains a testament to their enduring legacy in college football. With strong leadership and a robust roster, Michigan is set to make another significant impact in the postseason.