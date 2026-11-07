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TodayMichigan State Spartansat MICH · 7:30 PMStarts in 0h 27m · Peacock

Michigan Rules 7 Players OUT vs. MSU

Michigan football injury report
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The Michigan Wolverines have released their final availability report ahead of Saturday night’s rivalry showdown against Michigan State, and seven players have officially been ruled OUT.

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The biggest change from earlier in the week is cornerback Shamari Earls, who has gone from questionable to out.

Meanwhile, tight end Hogan Hansen is a game-time decision as Michigan prepares to defend the Paul Bunyan Trophy at the Big House.

The Wolverines enter the matchup with a 5-3 record, while Michigan State sits at 2-6.

Michigan Football Injury Report Lists 7 Players Out

According to the final game-day availability report, Michigan will be without the following players:

OUT (7)

  • WR #0 Kendrick Bell
  • CB #2 Shamari Earls
  • WR #22 Braydon Alford
  • RB #25 Micah Ka’apana
  • DE #37 Julius Holly
  • OL #52 Ace Hamilton
  • OL #54 Andrew Sprague

GAME-TIME DECISION (1)

  • TE #80 Hogan Hansen

Earls is the most notable addition to the out list after being questionable throughout the latter part of the week.

His absence could create additional opportunities for other defensive backs in Michigan’s secondary.

The uncertainty surrounding Hansen also bears watching. He has emerged as a contributor in Michigan’s passing attack, and his availability could affect the Wolverines’ tight end rotation.

Michigan Gets Encouraging News Elsewhere

While seven players being ruled out isn’t ideal, there is some good news for Kyle Whittingham’s squad.

Defensive ends John Henry Daley and Dom Nichols, along with safety Rod Moore, were among several players upgraded to probable during the week.

According to Michigan’s updated injury report earlier this week, offensive lineman Brady Norton and safety Jordan Young also received probable designations.

Those developments are encouraging, particularly considering the Wolverines have been dealing with injuries on both sides of the football.

As we previously reported in Michigan’s initial injury update, six players were originally ruled out, with several important contributors carrying questionable designations.

Now, Michigan has a much clearer picture of its available personnel.

Michigan Looks to Keep Paul Bunyan Trophy

The Wolverines have won four consecutive meetings against Michigan State and will look to extend that streak Saturday night.

Michigan also has an opportunity to secure bowl eligibility with its sixth victory of the season.

As we previously noted when the kickoff time was announced, the Wolverines and Spartans will meet at 7:30 p.m. ET at Michigan Stadium, with the game streaming on Peacock.

Michigan will be shorthanded, but getting several key defensive players back should help.

And with the Paul Bunyan Trophy on the line, the Wolverines will need everyone available to be ready.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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