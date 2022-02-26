in U of M

Michigan football adds daughter of longtime NFL scout to staff

According to the Michigan athletics staff directory, Michigan football has added Paige Shiver to their staff.

In the staff directory, it says that Shiver is now the Assistant Recruiting & Operations Coordinator.

Shiver is the daughter of longtime Chicago Bears scout, Jeff Shiver.

In 2020, Jeff was named as the inaugural C.O. Brocato Award for Distinguished Service to Scouting.

The award is named after a former scout who spent 40 years with the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans organization.

“It’s such an honor, it’s beyond belief,” Shiver said in accepting the award from the publication “Inside the League” at the Indiana Convention Center.

Congrats, Paige!

