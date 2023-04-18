Merch
Michigan Football adds QB Jack Grusser to 2023 roster

By W.G. Brady
Jack Grusser, a 2023 quarterback prospect, recently announced on Twitter that he had decided to decommit from Harvard and join the University of Michigan Football team. Grusser is expected to take a preferred walk-on slot and will not receive a scholarship immediately, but he adds depth to the Wolverines' quarterback roster. “After a lot of thought I have decided to decommit from Harvard and commit to the University of Michigan. I appreciate everything the Harvard coaching staff has done for me. Ready to get to work. Go Blue!”

Michigan Football

Key Points

  • Grusser switches commitment from Harvard to Michigan
  • Grusser is a three-star prospect according to 247Sports
  • Grusser is expected to take a preferred walk-on slot and will not receive a scholarship immediately
  • New quarterback coach Kirk Campbell reportedly played a big role in recruiting Grusser

Bottom Line – Michigan Football adds QB Jack Grusser

The addition of Grusser to their roster is a positive move for the Wolverines football program. While he may not receive a scholarship immediately, he adds depth to the quarterback position and has the potential to contribute in the future. This commitment also highlights the impact of new quarterback coach Kirk Campbell in recruiting top talent to the Wolverines. Overall, this is a promising development for Michigan.

