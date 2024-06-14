Michigan Football Adds Top Recruit Kainoa Winston to 2025 Class





According to a report from ESPN, Michigan Football head coach Sherrone Moore has made a significant impact on the recruiting trail with the commitment of four-star safety Kainoa Winston. Ranked No. 43 according to 247 Sports, Winston’s decision marks a pivotal win for Moore’s recruiting efforts.

Hailing from Washington, D.C., and playing at Gonzaga College High School, Kainoa Winston had several elite programs vying for his commitment. After a visit to Michigan late last month, Winston chose the Wolverines over other strong contenders, including Penn State, Oregon, and North Carolina. Standing at 5-foot-11 and weighing 190 pounds, Winston is ranked as the No. 3 safety in his class, showcasing his high value and potential on the field.

“I liked how they view me as a versatile DB,” Winston told 247Sports recently. “We went over on my unofficial how they see me similar to how (Mike) Sainristil is as a player and how they moved him around, and it was the same conversations on my official around how I can play multiple positions in the backend.”

Moore’s First Recruiting Class Gets a Major Boost

Winston’s commitment is a major boost for Sherrone Moore’s inaugural recruiting class as the head coach of Michigan. This decision is particularly sweet for the Wolverines, as Winston’s cousin, Kevin Winston Jr., played in 13 games for Penn State last season. According to ESPN’s rankings, Kainoa Winston is the highest-ranked pledge for Michigan since defensive end Derrick Moore, who was No. 19 in the 2022 class. This addition underscores Moore’s ability to attract top-tier talent to Ann Arbor.

Building Momentum with Key Commitments

Kainoa Winston is the second major commit for Michigan Football this week, joining defensive tackle Jaylen Williams, who is ranked No. 24 among defensive tackles. This brings Moore’s recruiting haul to four ESPN 300 prospects, including defensive tackle Nathaniel Marshall (No. 78), quarterback Carter Smith (No. 14 pocket passer), and offensive tackle Avery Gach (No. 296).

Looking Ahead: More High-Profile Prospects on the Horizon

Michigan Football is not stopping here. They are gearing up for visits from several high-profile prospects in the coming months, indicating that more significant commitments could be on the way. The addition of Kainoa Winston reflects Michigan’s upward trajectory under Sherrone Moore’s leadership, as the team continues to build a strong foundation for the 2025 season.