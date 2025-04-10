Michigan Football Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal

The Wolverines have lost an offensive lineman to the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Another Wolverine is hitting the portal.

Michigan offensive lineman Alessandro Lorenzetti has officially entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, becoming the latest departure from a unit that’s seen quite a bit of movement this offseason. This report comes via the Detroit Free Press.

Lorenzetti, a former three-star recruit, spent three seasons in Ann Arbor but never appeared in a game for the Wolverines. Despite sticking around through multiple offensive line rotations and depth chart shifts, playing time just never materialized.

Now, he’ll look for a fresh start—and likely a chance to get on the field—somewhere else.

Another O-Line Departure

Lorenzetti isn’t alone in seeking a new opportunity. He joins a growing list of Michigan linemen to transfer this offseason, including Andrew Gentry, Dominick Giudice, Raheem Anderson, and Jeff Persi.

The mass exodus likely opens the door for Michigan’s next wave of young linemen—or a few portal additions of their own—as the team retools under new leadership following Jim Harbaugh’s departure.

Best of luck to Lorenzetti wherever he lands next!

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

