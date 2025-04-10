Michigan Football Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal

The Wolverines have lost an offensive lineman to the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Another Wolverine is hitting the portal.

Michigan offensive lineman Alessandro Lorenzetti has officially entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, becoming the latest departure from a unit that’s seen quite a bit of movement this offseason. This report comes via the Detroit Free Press.

Lorenzetti, a former three-star recruit, spent three seasons in Ann Arbor but never appeared in a game for the Wolverines. Despite sticking around through multiple offensive line rotations and depth chart shifts, playing time just never materialized.

Now, he’ll look for a fresh start—and likely a chance to get on the field—somewhere else.

Another O-Line Departure

Lorenzetti isn’t alone in seeking a new opportunity. He joins a growing list of Michigan linemen to transfer this offseason, including Andrew Gentry, Dominick Giudice, Raheem Anderson, and Jeff Persi.

The mass exodus likely opens the door for Michigan’s next wave of young linemen—or a few portal additions of their own—as the team retools under new leadership following Jim Harbaugh’s departure.

Best of luck to Lorenzetti wherever he lands next!