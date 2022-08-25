When the 2022 college football season begins, the Michigan Wolverines will be looking to defend their Big Ten Championship and get back to the College Football Playoff.

On Thursday, the Wolverines revealed their team captains for the upcoming season and they come as no surprise.

Michigan football announces captains for 2022 season

Earlier today, Michigan announced that their team captains for the 2022 season will be Cade McNamara, Mazi Smith, Erick All, Ronnie Bell, and Mike Sainristil. This is the second time that Bell has been named a captain by his fellow teammates.

The greatest honor to bestow upon a Michigan Man. Our 2022 Team Captains! pic.twitter.com/q3LCthHmWg — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 25, 2022

Though Cade McNamara has been named a captain by his teammates, he has not yet been named as the starting quarterback as that decision will be up to head coach, Jim Harbaugh.

