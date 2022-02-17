Michigan football announces date for 2022 Spring Game

The 2022 Michigan football team will look to do something they have not done in a very long time as they will set out to win back-to-back Big Ten Championships.

On Thursday, Michigan announced the date for their annual Spring Game and it will be held on April 2nd.

From MLive:

Michigan football has set a date for its annual spring game — and Jim Harbaugh says it will be open to the public this year.

The program announced Thursday plans to hold the game April 2 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, a date confirmed by Harbaugh on the “In the Trenches” podcast.

“Unless we’ve got lightning, which we had one year and we had to move it inside,” Harbaugh quipped. “It’s going to go off that day unless we’re in a (COVID-19) pause — but I think the chances of that are not very likely.

“Even if we have to pause before that, we’ll do the spring game April 2.”

In addition, Harbaugh said the Wolverines will begin their 15-practice spring practice schedule on Monday, February 21.