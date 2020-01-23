Michigan football announces first time opponent to open 2024 season

According to the University of Michigan, they have added an opponent to their 2024 schedule and it’s an opponent they have never faced before.
On Thursday, Michigan revealed that they will open the 2024 season at home against Fresno State.
NEWS: Michigan announces the addition of Fresno State to the 2024 Football Schedule.
DETAILS » https://t.co/IOGkURmKTG#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/yI1pcbATcU
— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 23, 2020
From Michigan:
The University of Michigan Athletic Department announced Thursday (Jan. 23) the addition of Fresno State to the 2024 football schedule. The first-ever meeting against the Bulldogs will be played on Aug. 31, 2024, at Michigan Stadium.
The Wolverines have one remaining opponent to schedule for the 2024 season with three potential open dates: Sept. 14, Sept. 21 or Oct. 12.
Following is Michigan’s 2024 football schedule:
Aug. 31 — Fresno State
Sept. 7 — at Texas
Sept. 14 — Open/Bye
Sept. 21 — Open/Bye
Sept. 28 — Wisconsin*
Oct. 5 — Nebraska*
Oct. 12 — Open/Bye
Oct. 19 — at Northwestern*
Oct. 26 — Indiana*
Nov. 2 — at Michigan State*
Nov. 9 — Maryland*
Nov. 16 — Penn State*
Nov. 23 — at Rutgers*
Nov. 30 — at Ohio State*
Dec. 7 — Big Ten Championship Game
* denotes Big Ten Conference games
Nation, are you excited for this matchup?