The Michigan football announces game time for 2025 season opener vs. New Mexico news is here, and Wolverines fans are already circling their calendars. The Big House lights will shine bright on September 6, when Michigan and New Mexico kick off at 7:30 PM, marking the first of back-to-back prime-time home openers under the stars.

The Wolverines will once again welcome their home opener at 7:30 PM, hoping to recreate the electric atmosphere that accompanied the 30–10 win over Fresno State in 2024.

Michigan Stadium’s night-game environment is hard to beat. A 7:30 PM start means cooler temperatures, a roaring student section lit by glow sticks, and a national TV audience tuning in. For New Mexico—coming off a 5–7 finish—this won’t be just a tune-up. The Lobos will be looking to shock the College Football world and start 2025 on a high note, making for an intriguing kickoff to Michigan’s campaign.

What to Expect From the Season Opener

With a prime-time slot, national networks will showcase Michigan’s 2025 roster Opponent’s Motivation: New Mexico’s 5–7 record in 2024 means they’ll be hungry to prove themselves on the road, setting the stage for a highly competitive opener.

Bottom Line

With the Michigan football season opener vs. New Mexico set at 7:30 PM, Wolverines fans have plenty to buzz about. Under the lights at the Big House, expect an atmosphere that recaptures last year’s night-game magic and sets the tone for a memorable 2025 season.