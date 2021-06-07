Michigan Football announces on-sale date and ticket prices for 2021

Sharing is caring!

It’s been a long time, but there will finally be fans back at Michigan Stadium in the fall.

The Michigan Wolverines have seven home dates scheduled for 2021, and now fans have a better idea of what they’ll be shelling out to get through the gates.

Per MLive:

Three and four-game ticket packs will go on sale to donors of Michigan’s athletic department beginning at 8:30 a.m. on June 21 and continue all week. They will be available to the general public thereafter.

Ticket packs start at $260 per seat and include your choice of either the Washington or Ohio State game, your choice of the Western Michigan, Rutgers or Northwestern games, and your choice (or both) of the Northern Illinois or Indiana games.

Once ticket-pack sales are finalized, individual game tickets will go on-sale beginning at 8:30 a.m. on July 13. Like with ticket packs, individual game tickets will first be available to donors of the school’s athletic department.

Single-game tickets range from $145 to $190 for the Washington and Ohio State games, $70 to $110 for Big Ten games against Rutgers, Northwestern and Indiana, $60 to $105 for the regular-season opener against Western Michigan and $55 to $100 for the non-conference finale against NIU.

– – Quotes via MLive Link