Michigan Football beats out Michigan State for big-time defensive linemen

What a season it has been for the University of Michigan Football team. Not only did they whoop Michigan State and Ohio State on their way to another Big Ten Championship, but while doing so, they also earned a second-straight trip to the College Football Playoff. Now, according to reports, the Wolverines have just beaten out the Spartans, and other programs, for a big-time defensive lineman.

Who did Michigan football land over Michigan State?

According to reports, the Wolverines have landed 3-star 2023 DL Roderick Pierce.

Pierce, who was also offered by Michigan State, ultimately picked Michigan over his other finalist, Illinois.

“I liked it a lot,” Pierce said. “I liked the facilities. I liked the people in the building, which is really the most important part. I had a good time out there. The environment was insane. It was the most people I’ve been around in my entire life. I liked Coach Herb (Ben Herbert) and Coach (Mike) Elston. I really liked Coach (Jim) Harbaugh, too.”

“I feel like I would fit in as a three-technique and play all over the line,” Pierce said. “I like the way they are playing this year. They have the No. 1 defense in the country right now.”