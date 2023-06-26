Merch
Michigan Football brings back ‘prodigal son’

By W.G. Brady
According to a report from Isaiah Hole, Michigan football has taken a significant step forward in its recruiting efforts with the return of Sam Popper, a familiar face within the program. After a controversial period surrounding the hiring and subsequent dismissal of Shemy Schembechler, the Wolverines have brought back Popper, who not only possesses the necessary experience but also a deep understanding of the team and its values.

In an announcement on Twitter, Popper expressed his excitement about returning to Ann Arbor to assume the role of assistant director of recruiting for Michigan. Previously, Popper had been a part of the Wolverines' recruiting department for several years before embarking on a journey that led him to various positions at Akron and Oregon.

Key Points

  • Sam Popper, a former member of Michigan football's recruiting department, has returned as the assistant director of recruiting.
  • Popper previously worked at Oregon, Akron, and Memphis in various recruiting-related roles.
  • The reunion of Popper and Albert Karschnia, the current director of recruiting, strengthens the program's recruitment strategy.

The Bottom Line – A Promising Future

The return of Sam Popper marks an important hire for the Wolverines. By bringing back a prodigal son who already understands the program's dynamics, the Michigan program is poised to elevate its recruiting efforts to new heights. With Popper's expertise, along with his reunion with Karschinia, Michigan can attract top-tier athletes and reinforce its position as a powerhouse in college football.

