Michigan Football brings back ‘prodigal son’

According to a report from Isaiah Hole, Michigan football has taken a significant step forward in its recruiting efforts with the return of Sam Popper, a familiar face within the program. After a controversial period surrounding the hiring and subsequent dismissal of Shemy Schembechler, the Wolverines have brought back Popper, who not only possesses the necessary experience but also a deep understanding of the team and its values.

In an announcement on Twitter, Popper expressed his excitement about returning to Ann Arbor to assume the role of assistant director of recruiting for Michigan. Previously, Popper had been a part of the Wolverines' recruiting department for several years before embarking on a journey that led him to various positions at Akron and Oregon.

It was always a dream of mine to come back to Michigan



I’ll work hard and give everything I have back to a place that has given so much to me〽️🔵 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/uB8xaVdXGU — Sam Popper (@SamPopper_) June 26, 2023

The Bottom Line – A Promising Future

The return of Sam Popper marks an important hire for the Wolverines. By bringing back a prodigal son who already understands the program's dynamics, the Michigan program is poised to elevate its recruiting efforts to new heights. With Popper's expertise, along with his reunion with Karschinia, Michigan can attract top-tier athletes and reinforce its position as a powerhouse in college football.