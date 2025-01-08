Michigan Football Captain Announces He Is Returning For 2025 Season

Max Bredeson, the heart and soul of Michigan Football, has officially announced that he will return to Ann Arbor for his fifth and final season with the Wolverines. The former walk-on, who rose to become a captain and leader of Team 145, made the announcement on social media Wednesday afternoon, confirming that he will not be entering his name into the 2025 NFL Draft.

“Team 146 lets do it,” Bredeson posted, accompanied by the iconic “Go Blue” phrase, signaling his commitment to the Wolverines for another season.

Coach Sherrone Moore Praises Max Bredeson's Leadership

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore praised Bredeson’s leadership, character, and physicality, calling him “the ultimate competitor” and “the ultimate leader.” Moore emphasized Bredeson’s influence both on and off the field, stating, “He’s everything you want from a leader on your team. He impacts our team not just on the field, but off the field in huge ways, making sure the locker room is aligned in every single way.”

Bredeson’s decision to return is a significant boost for Michigan, as they retain one of the most impactful players in college football for another year. With his leadership and physicality, Bredeson is expected to continue to play a crucial role in Michigan’s pursuit of success in the 2025 season.