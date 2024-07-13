Michigan Football Dominates EA Sports College Football 25 Ratings

Michigan Football Roster Player Ratings for EA Sports College Football 25 Released
EA Sports College Football 25 has unveiled its player ratings, and Michigan Football fans have much to cheer about. Coming off a national championship victory, Michigan’s roster features impressive ratings, indicating promising prospects for the upcoming season.
Despite significant changes following head coach Jim Harbaugh’s departure and a record 13 players entering the NFL, the Wolverines’ roster remains strong. Under new head coach Sherrone Moore, Michigan is poised to retain its competitive edge.
Notable Michigan Football Players
- Donovan Edwards: The cover athlete, who excelled in the National Championship Game with 104 yards and two touchdowns on just six carries, is rated 91.
- Alex Orji: Set to take over as quarterback, backed by a formidable defense.
Top-Rated Michigan Players
- CB Will Johnson: 96
- DT Mason Graham: 95
- TE Colston Loveland: 92
- RB Donovan Edwards: 91
- DT Kenneth Grant: 91
Following a flawless 15-0 season, Michigan faces new challenges in the expanded Big Ten, which now includes Oregon, Washington, USC, and UCLA. The Wolverines will begin their season against Fresno State, followed by a home game against Texas.