in U of M

Michigan Football Dominates EA Sports College Football 25 Ratings

140 Views

Michigan Football Roster Player Ratings for EA Sports College Football 25 Released

EA Sports College Football 25 has unveiled its player ratings, and Michigan Football fans have much to cheer about. Coming off a national championship victory, Michigan’s roster features impressive ratings, indicating promising prospects for the upcoming season.

Despite significant changes following head coach Jim Harbaugh’s departure and a record 13 players entering the NFL, the Wolverines’ roster remains strong. Under new head coach Sherrone Moore, Michigan is poised to retain its competitive edge.

Michigan football

Notable Michigan Football Players

  • Donovan Edwards: The cover athlete, who excelled in the National Championship Game with 104 yards and two touchdowns on just six carries, is rated 91.
  • Alex Orji: Set to take over as quarterback, backed by a formidable defense.

Top-Rated Michigan Players

  • CB Will Johnson: 96
  • DT Mason Graham: 95
  • TE Colston Loveland: 92
  • RB Donovan Edwards: 91
  • DT Kenneth Grant: 91

Following a flawless 15-0 season, Michigan faces new challenges in the expanded Big Ten, which now includes Oregon, Washington, USC, and UCLA. The Wolverines will begin their season against Fresno State, followed by a home game against Texas.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Written by W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Sherrone Moore named a semifinalist Sherrone Moore releases statement Michigan Head Coach Sherrone Moore Sherrone Moore Releases Statement Regarding Greg Scruggs Sherrone Moore Releases Statement on Denard Robinson

Sherrone Moore on Michigan’s 2024 Goals and the Iconic ‘M’ Hat