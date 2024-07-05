Michigan Football Dominates Top 15 in Early 2025 NFL Mock Draft





In an exciting projection for Michigan football, ESPN’s Matt Miller forecasts three Wolverines to be selected within the top 15 picks of the 2025 NFL Draft, set to take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Will Johnson

Cornerback Will Johnson, a standout for the Wolverines, is predicted to go third overall to the Denver Broncos. Johnson, who has attracted attention since his freshman year, is praised for his NFL-ready skills. “Johnson’s tape from his first two seasons at Michigan is some of the best cornerback tape I’ve seen,” Miller wrote, likening Johnson’s collegiate performance to that of Pat Surtain II. Johnson’s sophomore year stats include 27 tackles and four interceptions, earning him the defensive MVP title in the College Football Playoff title game.

Mason Graham

Defensive tackle Mason Graham is expected to be picked seventh overall by the Minnesota Vikings, potentially reuniting with former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Although his contributions to a rotational defensive line limited him to three sacks in 2023, Graham’s explosive power has impressed analysts. “The interior of the defensive line should get a big look next year, and Graham is a legitimate contender for the class’ top overall prospect,” Miller stated. Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 318 pounds, Graham earned second-team All-American honors last season with 36 tackles, including 7½ for loss.

Colston Loveland

Tight end Colston Loveland is projected to go 14th overall to the Indianapolis Colts. Loveland, regarded as the nation’s premier tight end, recorded 45 receptions for 649 yards and four touchdowns last season. His effectiveness in both the passing game and run blocking is seen as a significant asset. “Tight end remains one of the team’s few offensive question marks and Loveland will be a top-10 player on my preseason board thanks to his ability as a receiver and expert run blocking,” Miller noted.

Having set a program record with 13 players drafted in 2024, the Wolverines look set to maintain their strong NFL presence with these promising projections for 2025.



