Michigan football drops epic ‘Cinematic Recap’ from Big Ten Championship Game

For the second consecutive season, the Michigan Wolverines are the Big Ten Champions. On Saturday night, the Wolverines easily disposed of the Purdue Boilermakers by a score of 43-22 to win the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. With the win, the Michigan football team is now 13-0, and they have advanced to the College Football Playoff. On Monday, Michigan dropped an epic ‘Cinematic Recap’ from the Big Ten Championship Game.
Michigan Football ‘Cinematic Recap’ from Big Ten Championship Game
Check out this video that @UMichFootball released on Monday. As you are about to see, it was a pretty darn good night to be part of Wolverine Nation!
Up next for Michigan is a matchup against TCU in the College Football Playoff. That game will take place at the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Eve.