U of M

Michigan football drops epic ‘Cinematic Recap’ from Big Ten Championship Game

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Highlights
  • Michigan is back-to-back Big Ten Champions
  • The Wolverines dropped an epic Cinematic Recap of the Big Ten Championship Game

For the second consecutive season, the Michigan Wolverines are the Big Ten Champions. On Saturday night, the Wolverines easily disposed of the Purdue Boilermakers by a score of 43-22 to win the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. With the win, the Michigan football team is now 13-0, and they have advanced to the College Football Playoff. On Monday, Michigan dropped an epic ‘Cinematic Recap’ from the Big Ten Championship Game.

This week's hottest stories
Detroit Lions Blow Out Jacksonville...
Michigan Football

Michigan Football ‘Cinematic Recap’ from Big Ten Championship Game

Check out this video that @UMichFootball released on Monday. As you are about to see, it was a pretty darn good night to be part of Wolverine Nation!

Up next for Michigan is a matchup against TCU in the College Football Playoff. That game will take place at the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

Michigan Football

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Detroit Lions Week 13 report card Detroit Lions Week 13 Report Card: Back in the Win Column
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Michigan Football
Michigan football drops epic ‘Cinematic Recap’ from Big Ten Championship Game
U of M
Detroit Lions Week 13 report card
Detroit Lions Week 13 Report Card: Back in the Win Column
Detroit Lions Analysis and Opinion
Dan Campbell Detroit Lions
Dan Campbell hypes up Detroit Lions matchup vs. Vikings
Detroit Lions News
AP College Basketball Top 25
Preseason No. 1 drops out of Week 5 AP College Basketball Top 25 Poll
College Sports
Lost your password?