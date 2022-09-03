Michigan Football drops epic hype video for 2022 season

Are you ready for some Michigan Football?!?!

We are now less than two hours away from the Michigan Wolverines taking the field for the first time this season as they look to defend their Big Ten Championship.

On Saturday at noon, the Wolverines will host Colorado State at the Big House and you can bet the fans will be fired up.

Just moments ago, the Wolverines dropped their own hype video for the 2022 season and if it does not get your blood flowing then you may want to check to see if you have a pulse.

Check it out.

Jim Harbaugh explains decision two extend Michigan Football QB battle

As you have certainly heard by now, Jim Harbaugh has announced that Cade McNamara will start today for Michigan football against Colorado State, while J.J. McCarthy will get the start next Saturday against Hawaii.

Harbaugh recently explained his decision to extend the quarterback battle into the season.

“Did it factor in that one would transfer? No,” Harbaugh told reporters. “My thoughts are that they are both the kind of guys that don’t flinch, fold or quit at the slightest whiff of adverse circumstances or something that doesn’t go their way. “It’s a process. It is a process. No person — that’s biblical — no person knows what the future holds. It’s a process that’s going to be based on performance. Both have been tremendous quarterbacks. We think that both are capable of leading our team to a championship. “Some people have asked, ‘How’d you come to that decision? Was it based on some kind of NFL model?’ No. It’s really biblical. (King) Solomon was known to be a pretty wise person.”