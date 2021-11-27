Michigan Football drops epic hype video on eve of ‘The Game’ vs. Ohio State

We are now less than 14 hours away from the biggest game in Ann Arbor since 1997 as Michigan will square off against Ohio State with everything on the line.
On the eve of The Game, Michigan Football dropped the following hype video that will make you want to run through a wall!
GO BLUE! BEAT OHIO!
The time is 𝐧𝐨𝐰.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/dPWuTni494
— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 27, 2021
BONUS CONTENT:
You will not believe who the Big Ten has selected to referee the Michigan vs. Ohio State game