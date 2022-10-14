Michigan football drops video to unveil ‘Maize Out’ uniforms

On Saturday, the undefeated Michigan football team will look to remain undefeated when they host the undefeated Penn State Nittany Lions at the Big House in Ann Arbor.

With a win over Penn State, Michigan would probably start to get much more national attention as a true contender as the Nittany Lions will be their first ranked opponent of the season.

When the Michigan Football team takes the field on Saturday, they will do so with a stadium full of maize-colored shirts, coats, and hats, as it is their annual “Maize Out” game at the Big House.

Last year, Michigan wore their maize-colored jersey and pants for their “Maize Out” game but that will not be the case on Saturday afternoon against the Nittany Lions.

Just moments ago, Michigan Football dropped the following video to unveil their jerseys.

As you can see in the video above, Michigan will be wearing its blue tops with blue pants on Saturday against Penn State.

What did JJ McCarthy say about the Michigan offense?

Michigan’s offense has been solid but not great since their Big Ten schedule started and they will have to step it up a notch if they want to take care of business against Penn State.

Though the Wolverines’ offense currently ranks No. 7 in the nation with 43 points scored per game, sophomore quarterback JJ McCarthy is far from satisfied.

In fact, McCarthy does not think the Wolverines’ offense should be stopped at all.

“Everything’s a process, and this entire season is just continual growth week to week,” McCarthy, who won the starting job after his performance in Game 2, said this week. “But I just feel like we should not be getting stopped offensively. With the talent that we have and the scheme that’s put in, we shouldn’t be stopped.” Via Angelique Chengelis – Detroit News

