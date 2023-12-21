Michigan Football Early Signing Day: Wolverines land Hogan Hansen

According to reports, Michigan Football has landed one of the top players in the state of Washington, as Hogan Hansen has signed with the Wolverines. Hansen, a 4-star tight end from Bellvue, Washington, is the No. 2 ranked player in the state and the No. 10 ranked TE in the nation for the Class of 2024, according to 247Sports.

Scouting Report

Here is the scouting report on Hansen via 247Sports:

Hansen is in an offense that accentuates his blocking ability in the Wolverines’ Wing-T. He sees a decent amount of targets, contextually. He’s a plus blocker and does a great job sealing off the edge for his back to pick up yards of his blocks. He runs nice routes, working his releases to get himself open. He plays a ton of snaps defensively as a stand-up edge.

Highlight Video