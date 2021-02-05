Michigan football epically trolls Penn State with hilarious Tom Brady Super Bowl tweet

Sharing is caring!

In case you missed it, whoever runs the Penn State football Twitter tweeted out one of the dumbest tweets of all time on Thursday.

The tweet sent by Penn State had bold lettering that said, “A Penn Stater has appeared in EVERY SUPER BOWL,” followed by fine print which said, “except for five since 1967.”

Following the tweet, just about everybody who saw it took the opportunity to bash the Nittany Lions.

Well, on Friday, whoever runs the Michigan football Twitter absolutely roasted Penn State with an epic tweet that features the GOAT, Tom Brady.

Check. Mate.