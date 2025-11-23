Michigan Star Ernest Hausmann Addresses Rumor He Has Left the Program

Michigan fans can officially take a deep breath. After a weird swirl of online speculation Saturday afternoon, linebacker Ernest Hausmann stepped in and put the rumors to bed himself.

Hausmann didn’t travel with the Wolverines for their road win over Maryland, which immediately sparked questions, and plenty of bad guesses, about what was going on. Because there hadn’t been any injury updates, and because he posted earlier in the week about his new podcast and following God, some corners of social media jumped to the conclusion that he had quietly left the program.

Turns out… nope.

On Saturday night, Hausmann posted on X (formerly Twitter) to make it crystal clear: he is still part of the Michigan football team. Short, simple, and exactly what fans needed to hear.

After the game, head coach Sherrone Moore echoed that message, grouping Hausmann and wide receiver Semaj Morgan together as guys who are simply dealing with something internally, nothing long-term, nothing disciplinary.

“Yeah, they’re just working through some things,” Moore said. “Not long-term things. We’ll see as we go through the week.”

So no drama. No exits. Just a key defensive leader temporarily away while Michigan gears up for the biggest week of the season.

And now the focus fully shifts to Ohio State coming to the Big House next Saturday at noon on FOX, where the Wolverines will look to make it five straight over their rivals.

Michigan vs. Ohio State week just got a little calmer.