Michigan Football Faces Tough Road in 2024 According to Phil Steele





Renowned college football analyst Phil Steele has released his highly anticipated annual magazine, projecting Michigan Football to finish fourth in the Big Ten for the 2024 season. This prediction comes as the Wolverines, who have won the Big Ten Championship three consecutive times, navigate through a period of significant transformation. With new head coach Sherrone Moore at the helm, a refreshed defensive staff, and a largely revamped offensive lineup, Michigan is set to face a season of change. However, despite these shifts, Steele believes Michigan will remain a competitive force in the conference.

Strong Competition from Conference Rivals

Steele’s projection for Michigan appears influenced by the formidable competition within the Big Ten. He anticipates that Oregon, Ohio State, and Penn State will rank among the top five teams nationally. Oregon and Ohio State are expected to be the primary contenders for the Big Ten Championship, presenting formidable challenges for Michigan throughout the season.

Michigan Football’s schedule is set to test their resilience early on, with a pivotal non-conference game against Steele’s #4 Texas in week two. A victory in this high-stakes matchup could significantly enhance Michigan’s playoff prospects, providing an early boost to their season ambitions. However, a loss to Texas would not directly impact their standings within the Big Ten.

Critical conference games are on the horizon for Michigan, including a key showdown with Oregon in early November and the traditional Thanksgiving weekend clash against Ohio State. These matchups are crucial for Michigan’s quest to secure another Big Ten title and will likely determine their standing in the conference.

Path to Another Big Ten Title

For Michigan Football to contend for another Big Ten Championship, they will need to triumph in expected matchups and secure at least one upset in the critical games of November. Maintaining a strong performance throughout the season and capitalizing on these opportunities will be essential for Michigan as they aim to continue their dominance in the Big Ten under new leadership.