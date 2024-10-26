Michigan Football Fans Troll Mel Tucker With Epic Sign Prior To Game vs. MSU [Photo]

In the lead-up to tonight's rivalry game between Michigan and Michigan State, Michigan football fans were spotted adding a little extra spice to the festivities with a humorous banner aimed at former Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker. The banner, hung prominently at a tailgate near the Big House, read: “Mel Tucker went to Diddy's party.”

Michigan fans still hate Mel Tucker pic.twitter.com/tBEqL3xem6 — Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) October 26, 2024

The sign is a clear reference to recent controversies surrounding both Tucker and hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. Tucker, who was dismissed from his role with the Spartans due to allegations of misconduct, has been a hot topic in the sports world. Combs, meanwhile, faces serious allegations as well, involving multiple charges stemming from accusations of using his music empire inappropriately. Michigan fans didn't miss the opportunity to connect these two high-profile stories in a bit of rivalry week trolling.

The playful jab at Tucker’s scandal has been shared widely on social media, drawing laughs and reactions from both Michigan and Michigan State fans. Rivalries often bring out creative banter between fan bases, and this banner is a reminder of just how intense the Michigan-Michigan State matchup can be.

Michigan and Michigan State will face off tonight in Ann Arbor, and with emotions running high, fans are undoubtedly going all out to support their teams both on and off the field.