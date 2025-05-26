Flip Watch: Michigan Won’t Quit on LSU CB Commit Havon Finney Jr.

Michigan coaches LaMar Morgan and Lionel Stokes visited four-star CB Havon Finney Jr. this week and are pushing for an official visit despite his LSU commitment.

If you thought Michigan was going to shrug its shoulders and move on after four-star cornerback Havon Finney Jr. surprised everyone with an April commitment to LSU, think again. According to a report from On3Sports, the Wolverines’ staff has kept its foot on the gas, and the Finney family is still picking up the phone.

On Wednesday, new secondary coach LaMar Morgan and safeties coach Lionel Stokes flew to Los Angeles to watch Finney work out at Sierra Canyon. While they were there, the nation’s No. 60 overall prospect snagged an interception—an on-brand reminder of why Michigan wants him so badly.

Family ties that never really broke

Finney had planned to release a top-three list that same April day—Michigan and Ohio State were going to be right there with LSU—but he skipped straight to a decision. Even so, nothing about his conversations with Michigan has cooled.

“He loves Ann Arbor. He loves Michigan. He loves coach Morgan,” Finney’s father, Havon Finney Sr., told The Wolverine. “Realistically, he was down to LSU, Michigan and Ohio State. Those are his go-to schools. My wife talks about it now like, ‘Dang, Michigan would have been great.’”

Morgan texts Finney Sr. about once a week—proof the relationship is more than casual check-ins. During our interview, Finney Sr. laughed because Morgan’s name popped up on his phone again. “We’ve discussed a potential time to get up there” for an official visit, the elder Finney said.

What’s next?

Michigan’s staff would love to get the 6-foot, 175-pound corner back on campus for an official visit sometime this fall. If that happens, the phrase flip watch will jump from wishful thinking to real possibility.

For now, LSU still holds the commitment. But as long as Morgan keeps texting, Stokes keeps dropping by, and the Finney family keeps speaking highly of Ann Arbor, this recruitment is far from over. Stay tuned—Signing Day is a long way off, and Michigan clearly plans to be “there to the finish line.”