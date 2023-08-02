Michigan Football flips 3-star prospect Jo’Ziah Edmond from Purdue

The Michigan Wolverines were able to pick up a major commitment, flipping 3-star cornerback prospect Jo'Ziah Edmond from the Purdue Boilermakers, making him the 1st cornerback commitment for the Wolverines in the Class of 2024.

Edmond had originally committed to Purdue

Edmond, who is attending Northwood High School in Nappanee, Ind., had originally committed to Purdue but reneged on the commitment with an announcement on social media.

“First and foremost thank you to everyone at Purdue University for giving me an incredible experience/opportunity to carry on my legacy, and for all they've done for me and my family during recruitment,” Edmond wrote. “After talking to my parents, I would like to announce that I will be de-committing from Purdue University.”

He announced his commitment to Michigan soon afterward

He is ranked No. 723 in the 247Sports Composite. He's also ranked the 8th best player from the state of Indiana, the 65th best cornerback nationally, and comes in ranked 723rd among all players.

Soon afterward, he announced that he was instead committing to the Wolverines:

Key Points

Jo'Ziah Edmond had originally committed to Purdue

He changed his mind and soon announced his commitment to Michigan

He's ranked the 8th-best player in Indiana

He's now the 1st cornerback for Michigan's 2024 Class

Wrapping It Up: Edmond made the right choice

We're certainly pleased that Edmond decided to change his mind and commit instead to Ann Arbor over the rival Purdue Boilermakers.

And UM fans everywhere are going to be excited to catch a glimpse of what he can accomplish on the field for them in the near future.