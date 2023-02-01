Michigan Football flips 4-Star DL Cameron Brandt

It's a great day to be a fan of the maize and blue as the Michigan Football team has reportedly flipped a big-time defensive lineman. According to a report from 247Sports, Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon DL Cameron Brandt has flipped his commitment from Stanford to Michigan. Brandt had long been committed to Stanford but delayed signing during the Early Signing Period in December. He desired to take an official visit to Michigan prior to making a final choice and was able to tour Ann Arbor just two weeks ago.

BREAKING: Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon DL Cameron Brandt has flipped his commitment from #Stanford to #Michigan and broke down why he chose the #Wolverines https://t.co/ASaliASVN7 pic.twitter.com/5XMlZtK5LY — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) February 1, 2023

Why it Matters

Landing Brandt, who is a 4-star defensive lineman in the Class of 2023, is a very nice get for Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines. Michigan has now flipped two top defensive line prospects from California in as many years. Last year, they landed Mason Graham, who was initially committed to Boise State, and how they have landed Brandt.

What Cameron Brandt said after committing to Michigan Football

- Advertisement -

Following his announcement, Brandt said that flipping from Stanford to Michigan was a very hard decision for him to make. He added that it all came down to where he felt the best fit was, and that was Michigan.

“It was a really hard decision for me,” Brandt said. “I've been committed to Stanford for so long and have built really good relationships with a lot of the other recruits.

“It came down to where I thought I fit in the best and where I could see myself at for the next four years. When I looked at everything, that was Michigan for me. I think they can mold and develop me in to the best football player I can be.”

“I have a great relationship with the coaching staff and I love the all around fit for me,” Brandt said. “I love the combination of football and academics there and I like the plan in place for me.

“I really like coach Harbaugh a lot but it was the whole staff that impressed me. Everyone was really genuine and kept it real with me the whole time. From a football standpoint, they know what they’re doing there and you can tell why they have been so successful.”