Monday, December 2, 2024
U of M
U of M

Michigan Football Flips Another Top 100 Player Following Win Over Ohio State

W.G. Brady
0
23

In a major recruiting win for Michigan, four-star safety Jordan Young has officially flipped his commitment from Clemson to the Wolverines. The 6'1″, 185-pound safety from Monroe, North Carolina, had been committed to the Tigers since November 2nd but has now chosen to join the Michigan program, adding another high-profile recruit to their already impressive class.

https://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/1863311826932351350

This news comes just 24 hours after Michigan's thrilling victory over Ohio State, marking their fourth consecutive win in the rivalry. Young's commitment is a significant boost for Michigan’s defense, as he is regarded as one of the top safeties in the country. His high school coach, Johnny Sowell, had nothing but praise for Young, calling him “a special talent” and comparing him to some of the best players he has coached, including NFL wide receiver Jamison Crowder.

When speaking about his decision, Young expressed excitement about joining Michigan’s legendary program. “What excites me most about Michigan is the opportunity to be part of such a legendary program and contribute to its legacy,” Young said. “The coaches, the team culture, and the resources here are amazing, both athletically and academically.”

This commitment is a huge victory for Michigan, who continues to build momentum on the recruiting trail following another successful season and a dominant win over their biggest rival. With Young’s commitment, Michigan’s defense is looking even stronger for the future, and his addition adds to a promising recruiting class.

Previous article
Jaguars and Texans Brawl Following Gruesome Injury To Trevor Lawrence [Video]
Next article
Dan Campbell Gives Update On Taylor Decker's Status Vs. Packers
