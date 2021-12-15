Michigan football flips talented WR from Notre Dame

According to a report from The Michigan Insider, the University of Michigan football program has flipped a talented WR from Notre Dame.

Sam Webb is reporting that 3-star WR Amorion Walker has flipped to the Wolverines.

From Michigan Insider:

When Amorion Walker made his way to Michigan for his first game in the Big House last September, a feeling came over him that he just couldn’t shake. Though committed to Notre Dame at the time, he wanted to be a Wolverine. By season’s end he had stopped fighting, went with his heart, and pledged to the Maize & Blue.

“Right around maybe a few weeks ago, me and my family sat down and we had a nice talk with Coach Harbaugh and the rest of the coaches together and just really just broke bread,” Walker said back on December 1st. “They just showed the future and what Michigan Football and I can be, and me past Michigan football, and just having success from there on.”

Welcome to Michigan, Amorion!