The Michigan Wolverines are less than 24 hours away from their annual showdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes, and their injury situation isn’t getting any better. On Friday evening, Michigan released its updated availability report, which included unfortunate developments involving two players.
Linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng and wide receiver Jaylen Pile have both been downgraded from questionable to doubtful. Meanwhile, eight Wolverines, including starting quarterback Bryce Underwood, remain questionable for Saturday’s rivalry game.
Michigan Football Updated Injury Report
Here is Michigan’s complete Friday night availability report ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Ohio State. A total of 16 players appear on the report, including six who have already been ruled out.
|Player
|Position
|Status
|JJ Buchanan
|WR
|Out
|Braydon Alford
|WR
|Out
|Micah Ka’apana
|RB
|Out
|Julius Holly
|DE
|Out
|Ace Hamilton
|OL
|Out
|Andrew Sprague
|OL
|Out
|Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng
|LB
|Doubtful
|Jaylen Pile
|WR
|Doubtful
|Rod Moore
|S
|Questionable
|Andrew Marsh
|WR
|Questionable
|Bryce Underwood
|QB
|Questionable
|Jordan Marshall
|RB
|Questionable
|Jalen Hoffman
|TE
|Questionable
|Brady Norton
|OL
|Questionable
|Blake Frazier
|OL
|Questionable
|John Henry Daley
|DE
|Questionable
Bryce Underwood Remains Questionable Against Ohio State
Despite ESPN insider Pete Thamel reporting that Underwood is expected to start, Michigan’s starting quarterback remains questionable on Friday’s availability report. Running back Jordan Marshall and wide receiver Andrew Marsh also remain questionable, leaving uncertainty surrounding several of Michigan’s most important offensive weapons.
With wide receiver JJ Buchanan already sidelined, Pile’s downgraded designation creates additional concerns about Michigan’s receiving depth. Both Pile and Owusu-Boateng were previously listed as questionable on Thursday’s availability report.
Michigan will release its final availability report Saturday morning at 10 a.m. ET, two hours before kickoff. The Wolverines will take on the Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium, with The Game scheduled to be televised nationally on FOX.