The Michigan Wolverines are less than 24 hours away from their annual showdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes, and their injury situation isn’t getting any better. On Friday evening, Michigan released its updated availability report, which included unfortunate developments involving two players.

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Linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng and wide receiver Jaylen Pile have both been downgraded from questionable to doubtful. Meanwhile, eight Wolverines, including starting quarterback Bryce Underwood, remain questionable for Saturday’s rivalry game.

Here is Michigan’s complete Friday night availability report ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Ohio State. A total of 16 players appear on the report, including six who have already been ruled out.

Player Position Status JJ Buchanan WR Out Braydon Alford WR Out Micah Ka’apana RB Out Julius Holly DE Out Ace Hamilton OL Out Andrew Sprague OL Out Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng LB Doubtful Jaylen Pile WR Doubtful Rod Moore S Questionable Andrew Marsh WR Questionable Bryce Underwood QB Questionable Jordan Marshall RB Questionable Jalen Hoffman TE Questionable Brady Norton OL Questionable Blake Frazier OL Questionable John Henry Daley DE Questionable

Bryce Underwood Remains Questionable Against Ohio State

Despite ESPN insider Pete Thamel reporting that Underwood is expected to start, Michigan’s starting quarterback remains questionable on Friday’s availability report. Running back Jordan Marshall and wide receiver Andrew Marsh also remain questionable, leaving uncertainty surrounding several of Michigan’s most important offensive weapons.

With wide receiver JJ Buchanan already sidelined, Pile’s downgraded designation creates additional concerns about Michigan’s receiving depth. Both Pile and Owusu-Boateng were previously listed as questionable on Thursday’s availability report.

Michigan will release its final availability report Saturday morning at 10 a.m. ET, two hours before kickoff. The Wolverines will take on the Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium, with The Game scheduled to be televised nationally on FOX.