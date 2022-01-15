Michigan Football gets huge boost for 2022 season

Michigan football just got a heck of a boost for the 2022 season as senior kicker Jake Moody has made the decision to return to the Wolverines for a fifth season.
Moody took to Twitter just moments ago to make the announcement.
In 2021, Moody was the best kicker in the nation as he connected on 23 of 25 field goal attempts and 56 out of 56 extra-point attempts.
