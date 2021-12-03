Michigan football grabs big time commit on eve of Big Ten Championship Game

On Saturday night, the Michigan Wolverines will take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2021 Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis.

But, Friday was not too shabby either for the Wolverines and their fans as they landed 4-star safety, Zeke Berry out of De La Salle High School in Concord, California.

Berry is the No. 18 ranked safety in the country according to 247Sports.

Berry took to Twitter just moments ago to make the announcement.