Michigan Football has ‘rich people problems’

Sherrone Moore, Michigan Football's offensive line coach/offensive coordinator, is constantly consumed with thoughts of developing new plays and refining existing ones within the Wolverines' playbook. In the past two seasons, he served as the co-offensive coordinator, gradually assuming a more significant role in play-calling. However, this year, he has taken the reins as the sole offensive coordinator. With this newfound responsibility, Moore has the opportunity to shape and direct the Michigan offense for the upcoming season.

Moore's dedication to his new role is evident as he pours hours of thought and effort into the offensive strategies. During an interview at the Sound Mind Sound Body camp at Wayne State, Moore expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming season and the product they aim to showcase on the field. The offensive coordinator is thrilled about the talented players at his disposal, including quarterback J.J. McCarthy, running back Blake Corum returning from injury, versatile back Donovan Edwards, a group of skilled receivers and tight ends, and a deep offensive line reminiscent of the dominant Michigan lines of the 1990s.

“I can’t tell you everything,” Moore said, laughing during a recent interview at the Sound Mind Sound Body camp at Wayne State, “but it’s constant thinking about what we’re gonna do. It’s an obsession right now a little bit. It’s a fun obsession. We’re excited about the product we’re gonna put on the field.”

“It’s rich-people problems, as we say,” Moore said, smiling.

In the realm of college football, the role of an offensive coordinator comes with tremendous pressure and expectations. However, Sherrone Moore's calm and confident approach to his new responsibilities reflects a readiness to embrace the challenge. Moore acknowledges the support system around him and the preparations he has made for this moment. As the Wolverines gear up for the upcoming season, Moore's ability to balance his various roles while effectively utilizing Michigan's offensive talent will play a crucial role in the team's success. With his passion and dedication, Moore is poised to lead the Michigan offense to new heights.