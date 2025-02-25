Michigan Football Hires New Associate Head Coach

According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, Biff Poggi, who is now 65, has returned to Michigan football as associate head coach under Sherrone Moore, entering his second season as head coach. Poggi previously worked with Michigan in 2016 as an analyst and as associate head coach from 2021-2022.

Biff Poggi is Back!

Recent Role : Poggi spent the last two years as the head coach at Charlotte.

: Poggi spent the last two years as the head coach at Charlotte. Michigan Legacy : Widely credited with reshaping Michigan’s culture in 2021 after a tough 2020 season, Poggi was considered a key figure by former head coach Jim Harbaugh.

: Widely credited with reshaping Michigan’s culture in 2021 after a tough 2020 season, Poggi was considered a key figure by former head coach Jim Harbaugh. Current Role: Poggi now returns to Ann Arbor to assist in continuing Michigan’s success under Moore’s leadership.

“I am thrilled to officially be back in Ann Arbor!!” Poggi posted on X. “This will always be my Football Home. So thankful for Sherrone Moore , Warde Manuel and Doug Gnodtke, all old friends. Sometimes you don’t know what a special place this is until you have been somewhere else. #GOBLUE. A special thanks to my son Henry , who was a great player here and introduced our family to OUR SCHOOL.”

Bottom Line

Poggi’s return is seen as a major boost to Michigan’s coaching staff as they look to take a big step forward in 2025.