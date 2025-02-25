Monday, February 24, 2025
Michigan Football Hires New Associate Head Coach

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, Biff Poggi, who is now 65, has returned to Michigan football as associate head coach under Sherrone Moore, entering his second season as head coach. Poggi previously worked with Michigan in 2016 as an analyst and as associate head coach from 2021-2022.

Biff Poggi is Back!

  • Recent Role: Poggi spent the last two years as the head coach at Charlotte.
  • Michigan Legacy: Widely credited with reshaping Michigan’s culture in 2021 after a tough 2020 season, Poggi was considered a key figure by former head coach Jim Harbaugh.
  • Current Role: Poggi now returns to Ann Arbor to assist in continuing Michigan’s success under Moore’s leadership.

“I am thrilled to officially be back in Ann Arbor!!” Poggi posted on X. “This will always be my Football Home. So thankful for Sherrone Moore , Warde Manuel and Doug Gnodtke, all old friends. Sometimes you don’t know what a special place this is until you have been somewhere else. #GOBLUE. A special thanks to my son Henry , who was a great player here and introduced our family to OUR SCHOOL.”

Bottom Line

Poggi’s return is seen as a major boost to Michigan’s coaching staff as they look to take a big step forward in 2025.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
