Michigan Football Hosting Top Transfer Portal Target Josh Wallace

Michigan Football is set to make a significant move in the transfer portal as they host highly sought-after cornerback Josh Wallace for a two-day visit. The news, first reported by Josh Henschke of the Maize and Blue Review, has generated excitement among Wolverines fans and the broader football community. Wallace was a 2-year captain

Key Points

Michigan hosting Wallace on a two-day visit, a notable move in the transfer portal.

Wallace's impressive performance at UMass during the 2022 season includes 41 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, two interceptions, and eight pass breakups.

With a strong roster, Michigan seeks to solidify the cornerback position, particularly opposite standout player Will Johnson.

The addition of Wallace would complete a championship-caliber roster for the Wolverines in the upcoming 2023 season.

Standing at 6-0 and weighing 190 pounds, Wallace showcased his skills during the 2022 season at UMass. He recorded impressive statistics, including 41 tackles (32 solo, nine assisted), 3.0 tackles for loss, a fumble recovery, two interceptions, and eight pass breakups.

- Advertisement -

By bringing in an experienced corner like Wallace, Michigan would secure a crucial piece to complete what is expected to be a championship-caliber roster in 2023. The visit to Ann Arbor holds significant weight, as a successful trip could potentially lead to a commitment from Wallace to join the Wolverines in the near future.

The Bottom Line – A Visit That Could Shape the Wolverines' Defense

If the visit goes well and Michigan manages to secure a commitment from Wallace, it would solidify their defense and further strengthen their chances of contending for a national championship in the upcoming season. Wolverine fans eagerly await the outcome of this pivotal visit, as it could shape the course of their team's success on the field.