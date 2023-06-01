Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
U of M

Michigan Football Hosting Top Transfer Portal Target Josh Wallace

By W.G. Brady
0
0

Michigan Football is set to make a significant move in the transfer portal as they host highly sought-after cornerback Josh Wallace for a two-day visit. The news, first reported by Josh Henschke of the Maize and Blue Review, has generated excitement among Wolverines fans and the broader football community. Wallace was a 2-year captain

Michigan Football Jesse Minter 2023 Big Ten Tournament Michigan NIT Tournament Michigan Men's Basketball Michigan Basketball Joey Baker Durral Brooks Josh Wallace

Key Points

  • Michigan hosting Wallace on a two-day visit, a notable move in the transfer portal.
  • Wallace's impressive performance at UMass during the 2022 season includes 41 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, two interceptions, and eight pass breakups.
  • With a strong roster, Michigan seeks to solidify the cornerback position, particularly opposite standout player Will Johnson.
  • The addition of Wallace would complete a championship-caliber roster for the Wolverines in the upcoming 2023 season.

Michigan Football Hosting Top Transfer Portal Target Josh Wallace

Standing at 6-0 and weighing 190 pounds, Wallace showcased his skills during the 2022 season at UMass. He recorded impressive statistics, including 41 tackles (32 solo, nine assisted), 3.0 tackles for loss, a fumble recovery, two interceptions, and eight pass breakups.

- Advertisement -

By bringing in an experienced corner like Wallace, Michigan would secure a crucial piece to complete what is expected to be a championship-caliber roster in 2023. The visit to Ann Arbor holds significant weight, as a successful trip could potentially lead to a commitment from Wallace to join the Wolverines in the near future.

The Bottom Line – A Visit That Could Shape the Wolverines' Defense

If the visit goes well and Michigan manages to secure a commitment from Wallace, it would solidify their defense and further strengthen their chances of contending for a national championship in the upcoming season. Wolverine fans eagerly await the outcome of this pivotal visit, as it could shape the course of their team's success on the field.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Jim Harbaugh addresses Shemy Schembechler situation: ‘There are no sacred cows’
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

U of MW.G. Brady -

Jim Harbaugh addresses Shemy Schembechler situation: ‘There are no sacred cows’

Jim Harbaugh spoke to the media on Thursday and he commented on the Shemy Schembechler situation.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.